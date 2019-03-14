The WIZ Warm Up: RockStar Rodie Links With Tatum

Young rapper RockStar Rodie hails from Tatum’s hometown Chicago & is living up to his rock star persona in the music industry.

RockStar Rodie sets himself apart by being versatile & incorporating drill but still mixing his eclectic music styles. Throughout his music, RockStar Rodie want to show how is struggles has impacting his lifestyles & current experiences in the music industry. The young rapper has been consistent with music since 2008 & has been working with major artists like Future & Gunna just to name a few.

We sit down & discuss how he rises to music as well upbringing in the Chicago streets. Then we go to discuss how the Gunna collab comes about as well as the artists he plans on bringing up with him along the way.

The Latest: