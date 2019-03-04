CLOSE
‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star, Luke Perry has Died at the age of 52

LOS ANGELES : GROUP PHOTO OF THE 'BEVERLY HILLS 90210' TEAM

Source: mikel roberts / Getty

 

Luke Perry has died after suffering from a massive stroke on the morning of Monday, March 4th.

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star and Ohio native suffered a massive stroke last Wednesday morning at his Sherman Oaks home in California. Over the past few days, the ‘Riverdale’ actor’s health continued to decline and he never recovered from his complications.

According to TMZ, Mr. Perry was surrounded by his family and close friends at the St. Joesph’s Hospital in Burbank, California.

CNN quoted his rep saying, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning, no further details at this time”.

Luke Perry was 52 years old.

