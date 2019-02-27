Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake [NEW MUSIC]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Springfest 2019 artist Summer Walker shared the good news with fans on Wednesday morning that she was going to drop a major remix of her smash “Girls Need Love” single. The guest on the remix? Drake himself.

The remix features Drake right back in his R&B bag weeks after re-releasing So Far Gone to streaming services. While Walker keeps her solo verse on the track, Drake adds a sing-song verse that more than likely will be an Instagram caption or three by the time the days over.

Hear the remix up top.

RELATED: Summer Walker Shares Visual EP, ‘Clear’ [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Summer Walker Shares Visual EP, ‘Clear’ [NEW MUSIC]

Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL Won’t Stream De La Soul’s Tommy Boy…
 3 hours ago
02.28.19
Coogi Files Lawsuit Against The Brooklyn Nets For…
 4 hours ago
02.28.19
‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Moniece Slaughter…
 5 hours ago
02.28.19
Alleged R. Kelly Sex Tape Victim Lisa VanAllen…
 6 hours ago
02.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close