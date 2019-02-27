Cincy
HomeCincy

Tax Refunds Are Shrinking!

0 reads
Leave a comment
US Tax Day

Source: Robert D. Barnes / Getty

According to cbsnews.com Tax Refunds are Shrinking.

This time last year the amount of people getting taxes back is down 26%

Keep in mind we are only 3 weeks into tax seasons, data released by the Internal Revenue Service, also showed that the average refund so far this year is $2,640, down from $3,169 in 2018.

The number of taxes process has only been about 6.6% and 28million have had their taxes delayed until Feb 27, which is today

Sugah Mommas : Women Who Make Way More Money Than Their Boss

8 photos Launch gallery

Sugah Mommas : Women Who Make Way More Money Than Their Boss

Continue reading Sugah Mommas : Women Who Make Way More Money Than Their Boss

Sugah Mommas : Women Who Make Way More Money Than Their Boss

Tax Refunds Are Shrinking! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL Won’t Stream De La Soul’s Tommy Boy…
 3 hours ago
02.28.19
Coogi Files Lawsuit Against The Brooklyn Nets For…
 4 hours ago
02.28.19
‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Moniece Slaughter…
 5 hours ago
02.28.19
Alleged R. Kelly Sex Tape Victim Lisa VanAllen…
 6 hours ago
02.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close