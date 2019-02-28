Out of business motels will become new homes for the youth out in the streets.

The City of Columbus is being creative when it comes to rehabbing old motels that aren’t in use and helping at-risk youth. A former Motel 6 and Knights Inn will be transformed into the city’s first housing development for the youth.

Hundreds of youth who have zoned out of foster care remain homeless. Ages range from 18 to 24 in most cases. With shelters in the city at full capacity, people like Bridale Moore will get a chance to put a roof over his head.

“This means everything. We’re going to get the opportunities that we were missing,” he said.

By next fall the city plans to turn all boarded up motels into youth housing centers. Counseling, mini health clinics, and shuttles buses to take them to and from work will also be provided.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV

Ohio Motels Being Turned Into Housing For At-Risk Youth was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com