The TropHouse
Drake Makes Industry History As World's Best-Selling Artist Of 2018

Drake & Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

(AllHipHop News) Drake’s dominance over the 2018 charts has helped him make music industry history as the first person to be crowned the world’s best-selling artist in multiple years.

Drake soared to the top of the global charts with his hugely successful album Scorpion, which helped him become the most-streamed artist in the world last year, on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Now officials at the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), which represents the interests of the record industry globally, have certified his achievement.

“Drake has had an incredible, record-breaking year, one that is more than worthy of the title of Global Recording Artist of the Year,” Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, told Billboard. “That Drake has won this award for the second time is testament to his continued global appeal and his ability to engage and connect with fans.”

He previously earned the title in 2016, and Ed Sheeran claimed the honor in 2017.

Following Drake on the 2018 poll are K-pop superstars BTS, while Sheeran places third, ahead of Post Malone and Eminem, who are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Queen, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars.

IFPI bosses analyze data including streams, online downloads, and physical sales of singles and albums to determine their annual rankings.

SOURCE

 

