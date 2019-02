Jordyn Woods is set to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk this Friday as Jada wanted to provide a platform to give her story and the Kardashians aren’t happy about it. Years ago, Jordyn signed a non disclosure agreement (NDA) that prohibits her from disclosing details about the lives of the Kardashian clan.

SOURCE: TMZ

