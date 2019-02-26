Spike LeeToday for Black History Month, we are highlighting the director Spike Lee.
Birth Date: March 20, 1957
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Fun Facts:
- Spike Lee directed popular films like She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, Black Kkklansman, and Do the Right Thing
- Spike Lee attended Morehouse College (earning a Bachelor’s degree) and New York University (earning a Master’s degree)
- Spike Lee is a huge sports fan, favoring the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees
- Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis and has 2 kids
- Spike Lee has won 2 Emmy Awards and recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay
- Spike Lee has become known for telling the stories of African Americans on film and addressing tough issues like racism
We thank you for you contributions Spike Lee.
Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee (PHOTOS)
