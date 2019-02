Jussie Smollett never even gave his bosses at Empire an inkling that he wanted a raise, according to TMZ sources. Jussie, along with co-star Bryshere Y. Gray (Hakeem), makes $125k per episode, whereas lead stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard are bringing in $250k per episode. If anything stressed him out, apparently it’s his music career, as his first album flopped.

SOURCE: TMZ

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: