Jordyn Woods can’t sit with the Kardashians at the table anymore because they’ve excommunicated her from all future business plans according to TMZ. She no longer models for Khloe’s Good American fashion site, her joint makeup line with Kylie is done, and she no longer has security clearance at Kylie’s house where she used to live as she’s now back living with her mom’s house.

SOURCE: TMZ

