Gary’s Tea: Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Going To Be On The “Bachelorette,” Terrence Howard Has A Meltdown Over Jussie Smollett & More

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 02.25.19
Khloe Kardashian recently broke it off with Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. This past weekend rumors swirled around about Khloe being the next contestant on the “Bachelorette.”

Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian immediately chimed in to say that the guy was lying and then Khloe spoke out about it. She doesn’t want to be click bait for anyone and isn’t looking to date anyone at this current moment.

In other news, Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house after the Tristan Thompson news, but she recently opened her own business. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that Woods was drunk the evening everything allegedly went down.

Lastly, Terrence Howard has a melt down on the set of “Empire” allegedly after Jussie Smollett turned himself in. Reports state that Howard locked himself in his dressing room because of everything going on with Smollett.

Some claim that Howard confronted him about what really happened, but now he’s standing by Smollett.

Check out Khloe Kardashian defends her daughter on Twitter below.

Khloe Kardashian Asks For Help Finding A 'Biracial Doll,' Twitter Reminds Her That Her Daughter Is Black

Khloe Kardashian Asks For Help Finding A 'Biracial Doll,' Twitter Reminds Her That Her Daughter Is Black

Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_2863234" align="aligncenter" width="1156"] Source: Jerod Harris / Getty[/caption] Man, oh man. For reasons unbeknownst to us, Khloe Kardashian thought it was a good idea to ask the Internet for help finding a doll for her daughter True Thompson. Pretty innocent, huh? Well…it's the type of doll she asked for that got Black Twitter buzzing. The reality star wanted a "biracial doll." "Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look," the 34-year-old mother wrote. https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/1078339547354677249 Yeah she tried it. And while her stans were incredibly supportive, thankfully there were folks on Twitter that got her together. Here are some of the best tweets that reminded the reality star that her daughter is Black, why there is no reason for her to have a "biracial doll" and how she needs to follow Serena Williams' lead with a doll like Qai Qai.

Gary’s Tea: Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Going To Be On The “Bachelorette,” Terrence Howard Has A Meltdown Over Jussie Smollett & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

