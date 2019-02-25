Gary’s Tea: Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Going To Be On The “Bachelorette,” Terrence Howard Has A Meltdown Over Jussie Smollett & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Khloe Kardashian recently broke it off with Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. This past weekend rumors swirled around about Khloe being the next contestant on the “Bachelorette.”

Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian immediately chimed in to say that the guy was lying and then Khloe spoke out about it. She doesn’t want to be click bait for anyone and isn’t looking to date anyone at this current moment.

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

In other news, Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house after the Tristan Thompson news, but she recently opened her own business. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that Woods was drunk the evening everything allegedly went down.

Lastly, Terrence Howard has a melt down on the set of “Empire” allegedly after Jussie Smollett turned himself in. Reports state that Howard locked himself in his dressing room because of everything going on with Smollett.

Some claim that Howard confronted him about what really happened, but now he’s standing by Smollett.

Check out Khloe Kardashian defends her daughter on Twitter below.

