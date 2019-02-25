Michael Avenatti Will Turn Over New R. Kelly Tape

Attorney Michael Avenatti is about to turn over another R. Kelly sex tape to authorities which will show Kelly having sex with the same 14-year-old girl featured in the video Avenatti unearthed last week. While that video is from 1999, this new video is from a year later in 2000. Avenatti isn’t done finding R. Kelly sex tapes; he has reportedly found someone in possession of another tape and is attempting to retrieve it.

SOURCE: TMZ

