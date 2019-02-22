Some Type Of Way: If Your Mate Is Dating Other People

02.22.19
In the latest episode of “Some Type Of Way,” do you feel some type of way if the person you are dating isn’t honest with you? Let’s go deeper here.

What if they were dating someone and didn’t tell you? Dating doesn’t mean relationship but should the other person keep it 100? DJ 5’9 gets the details in the latest episode of “Some Type Of Way” brought to you by Bliss Night Club.

