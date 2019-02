There’s been an arrest warrant issued for Patriots owner Robert Kraft on two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. Kraft visited a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida about a month ago:

Officials say Kraft was driven to the spa by a chauffeur. The average cost per visit for services is $59 or $79 per hour, according to police. Kraft will be charged with a misdemeanor and will have to appear in court. (TMZ)

