Attorney Michael Avenatti has been leading a charge to bring justice to the alleged victims of R. Kelly, this time producing a possible piece of evidence that can take the singer down. According to Avenatti, a third sex tape involving Kelly and an underage girl has surfaced.

Newsweek reports:

“Update: We have become aware of the existence of a third tape, that allegedly shows further acts of sexual abuse of an underage girl by R Kelly, which we are presently working to recover and turnover to law enforcement,” Avenatti tweeted.

The lawyer tweeted on Thursday (Feb. 14) that he had been working to bring down the R&B superstar since April, saying he would overturn any evidence to Chicago’s Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice,” he tweeted. “As a father of two teenage girls myself, I have the utmost faith and confidence in Ms. Foxx and her staff to ensure justice is done.”

The outlet adds that Avenatti is working this matter pro bono, citing that he wants to ensure that “justice is finally done” and that his side is “deeply concerned that Mr. Kelly has not been held accountable for his sexual abuse of young African-American girl” as said in a related statement.

Avenatti has said that the two tapes he has procured are not related to the infamous video from 2002 where Kelly was allegedly seen urinating on a 14-year-old girl.

—

Photo: Getty

Your Jail Cell’s Calling: Alleged Third Tape Of R. Kelly Have Sex With Underage Girl Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Lance Strong Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: