Top Ohio Officials Opposed To Legalizing Marijuana

Indonesian Army And Police Destroyed Illegal Marijuana Fields

Four out of six Ohio statewide officeholders (who are also Republican) are opposed to legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

New Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said they have never used marijuana in response to a question at a Tuesday event sponsored by the Associated Press. Gov. Mike DeWine said last year he had never smoked marijuana.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost have said they used marijuana in college decades ago.

Read more at Cincinnati Enquirer.

Photos
