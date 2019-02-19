CLOSE
Empire Producers Reducing Jussie Smollett’s Role

Jussie Smollett’s role in Empire is being slashed in the wake of his alleged staging of the attack on him weeks prior in Chicago, according to TMZ. Jussie was slated to have nine scenes and a musical number in the second-to-last episode of Empire this season, but now the musical number’s not happening and he’s being taken out of five scenes. The remaining four scenes features Jussie surrounded by his other cast members, so he’s likely to not be the main focus in the scenes.

