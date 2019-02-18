The NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed the jersey of the future today where you can change the name and number on the back with a push of a button.

Adam Silver reveals a new jersey that can change the number and player (Via @nba ) pic.twitter.com/2NJ2ImP8kS — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) February 15, 2019

How much should the NBA‘s future jerseys cost? We have a poll below: Go Vote!

How much should the #NBA Jersey of the future cost? — DJ Ez (@EzIsEverything) February 18, 2019

The NBA introduces a new jersey that can change the number and the player was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ EZ Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: