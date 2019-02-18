CLOSE
The NBA introduces a new jersey that can change the number and the player

The NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed the jersey of the future today where you can change the name and number on the back with a push of a button.

How much should the NBA‘s future jerseys cost? We have a poll below: Go Vote! 

 

The NBA introduces a new jersey that can change the number and the player was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

The NBA introduces a new jersey that can…
Photos
