CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Could Trump Be The Reason 21’s Deported?

2 reads
Leave a comment
21 Savage named the face of Forever 21

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

 

21 Savage was supposed to be arrested and deported by ICE months ago, according to TMZ. 21’s 2014 felony drug conviction has been vacated, so ICE should’ve released 21 right away. But ICE agents at their DC headquarters ignored that and asked for 21 to be deported right away.

Now, 21’s application to stay in the U.S. should be processed and approved, because he has dependents in the country, he has no convictions, and he’s been a U.S. resident for over 10 years. The only person standing in his way is none other than Donald Trump, who changed immigration policies when he got in office. The new Trump setup? Deport people–even if they have a pending Visa application–and they can come back once it’s approved.

21 savage , Donald Trump

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
r kelly
Lawyer Says R. Kelly Has A New Sex…
 2 hours ago
02.14.19
MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Could Trump Be The Reason 21’s Deported?
 2 hours ago
02.14.19
Michelle Williams Speaks Out: “Social Media Really Allows…
 4 hours ago
02.14.19
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Cardi B
 6 hours ago
02.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close