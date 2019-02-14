Could Trump Be The Reason 21’s Deported?

21 Savage was supposed to be arrested and deported by ICE months ago, according to TMZ. 21’s 2014 felony drug conviction has been vacated, so ICE should’ve released 21 right away. But ICE agents at their DC headquarters ignored that and asked for 21 to be deported right away.

Now, 21’s application to stay in the U.S. should be processed and approved, because he has dependents in the country, he has no convictions, and he’s been a U.S. resident for over 10 years. The only person standing in his way is none other than Donald Trump, who changed immigration policies when he got in office. The new Trump setup? Deport people–even if they have a pending Visa application–and they can come back once it’s approved.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: