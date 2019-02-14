CLOSE
Cincinnati Library Offering Free App-Making Classes to Members

Ever wanted to make an app for your phone or smart tablet? All you need is your library card.

The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will be offering Treehouse to its members. It’s an online school that offers lessons on web design, photoshop, app, game development, and coding.

Anyone with a library card gets a free six week membership. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is the only library in Ohio that’s offering these online classes for free.

