OFFSET ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR ALBUM AND DOCUMENTARY

A SOLO “OFFSET” PROJECT IS ON THE WAY! LOOK INSIDE FOR THE TRAILER FEATURING CARDI B AND BABY KULTURE!

Many have been looking for an update on the status of Offset’s debut album. During the Grammys, in which his wife Cardi B had a massive night, a trailer was released that revealed an album release date of February 22.

The trailer seemingly alludes to a very personal release and will be supported by a documentary. In the clip shared to Quality control and Offset’s social media, the rapper is seen some of everywhere, including on Facetime with his son and in the delivery room with Cardi B at the moment of arrival of Kulture.

