Gary’s Tea GRAMMY Awards Edition: Drake’s Microphone Cut Off During Acceptance Speech, Cardi B Accused Of Lip-Syncing & More

The GRAMMY Awards aired live last night and it was quite a show to see. Drake was allegedly not supposed to come to the show and surprised everyone.
He won for rap song of the year for “God’s Plan” and while delivering his speech his microphone cut off. Drake was trying to inspire upcoming artists and also share his thoughts on the music world. The GRAMMYs mentioned they didn’t do it on purpose he just took a long pause and they thought it was over.
In other GRAMMY news, Cardi B won for best rap album and performed “Money.” Gary With Da Tea mentioned that some people are not happy with her because she was lip-syncing.
Gary said, “She was losing a lip-syncing battle to herself.”
Headkrack mentioned that he doesn’t think she was especially with having to correct some of the words so she wouldn’t curse.
Lastly, J. Lo had everyone talking as she gave the Motown Tribute at the show. Rickey Smiley talked about how it was like greens with no seasoning.
Listen for all the tea up top!
See photos from the GRAMMY Awards below!
