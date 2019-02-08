101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @bigbenji_koc Ep.28

0 reads Leave a comment
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Big Benji and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:28
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia, Tony Prugel, Cody Kirschner.
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @bigbenji_koc
The Latest:
- Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And Has Been Replaced By Tim Scott
- This Day In Black History: February 8th
- ‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After All She’s Done To Get Others Off
- February 8: This Day in Black History
- [Quiz] Who Said That? Famous Black History Quotes
- Lil Baby Arrested in Atlanta
- Question: Should Black & Brown People Care About The Green New Deal?
- Gary’s Tea: Brandy Reportedly Tries To Lip Sync For Kennedy Center Performance, More Details About Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Attack & More
- How Stacey Abrams Will Help The Democratic Presidential Candidates Running For Office [VIDEO]
- Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer Frank Robinson Dead At 83
comments – add yours