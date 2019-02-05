CLOSE
21 Savage’s Visa App May Have Caused Arrest

21 Savage named the face of Forever 21

TMZ reports that 21 wasn’t turned over from DeKalb County Police to ICE when he was arrested…ICE was on the scene when they initially stopped him, rapper Young Nudy and two other associates. 21’s lawyer said that ICE is aware of 21’s status since 2017, when he filed an application for a U-Visa. This visa allows some sort of relief for people who have lived here for over a decade and also have a qualifying U.S. relative, which would be Savage’s three kids. It would also allow him to tour outside the country. But, 21 has a 2014 felony drug charge that has been expunged, but ICE doesn’t have to honor the expungement.

21 Savage's Visa App May Have Caused Arrest
