Soulja Boy Accused Of Kidnapping A Woman

TMZ reports that a woman named Kayla told police that Soulja Boy kidnapped her over the weekend as management is denying all allegations that it took place.

Allegedly Kayla was at Soulja’s California crib Friday night (February 1) when they started arguing and she was told to leave.

We’re told Kayla — who was apparently dating Soulja — got in her car, put it in reverse and backed down the driveway, where she clipped the curb. We’re told Soujla’s assistant was outside and witnessed it, and became “agitated” and the 2 started fighting. (TMZ)

That’s when Soulja came out of the house and tried to break up the fight, but Kayla said Soulja punched and kicked her while she was on the ground and then took her in the house and tied her up with an extension cord, where she stayed for six hours. Soulja is currently on five years probation and can’t threaten anyone or possess a deadly weapon.

