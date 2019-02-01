Nicki Minaj Releases “Hard White” Video

0 reads Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj has dropped a video for Hard White. The song was featured on last year’s Queen album.
The video is dark with Minaj sitting on a throne watching over her zombie followers.
Nicki has a couple of wardrobe changes in the clip. She goes from metallic to a snakeskin headdress.
Minaj heads to Europe later this month to tour with Juice WRLD.
