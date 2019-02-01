Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads GUILTY

“Fefe” rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been behind bars since November of last yet after being inducted on firearms and racketeering charges. Last week, it’s said that the rapper has struck a deal with the feds in regards to one his affiliates being inducted on the connection to the Chief Keef shooting that happen last year.

According to TMZ, Tekashi pleaded guilty to 9 counts in his federal case including counts of conspiracy, racketeering firearms offenses, drug offenses, and drug trafficking. From outlandish rants, internet trolling with rappers Tekashi has had social media frenzy for the year and a half he’s been active. His last known radio interview was a bit controversy in itself actually while telling the story, he exposes a lot of incidents that occurred within his circle.

I mean we all kinda knew that it was only a matter of time before all the trolling was gonna catch up to him.

