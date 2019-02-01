Adam Levine Expected Criticism Over Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII Performance

While many entertainers opted to skip performing at the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII, Maroon 5 went against convention and decided to do the gig. The band’s frontman Adam Levine said he expected the heavy criticism for taking the job, but hopes to send a positive message by way of the performance.

Entertainment Tonight exclusively reports:

ET’s Kevin Frazier exclusively sat down with the 39-year-old singer on Thursday in Atlanta for the singer’s only interview before the big game, where he addressed Maroon 5’s decision to headline the halftime show in light of the current controversy surrounding how the NFL has handled Colin Kaepernick and other players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

“No one thought about it more than I did,” he says. “No one put more thought and love into this than I did. … I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”

He adds he “absolutely 100 percent” took a hard look inside of himself.

“I will never sit here and deny that,” he says. “I think that to have not done that would have been deeply irresponsible.”

Levine added in the interview that those who stand with Kaepernick and the injustices that he continues to rail against will be heard and addressed by way of Maroon 5’s performance.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off this coming Sunday (Feb. 3) from Atlanta, Ga.

Photo: WENN

