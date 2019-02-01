“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar Micheaux

Feature Story
| 02.01.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Oscar Devereaux Micheaux (January 2, 1884 – March 25, 1951) was an African-American author, film director and independent producer of more than 44 films. Although the short-lived Lincoln Motion Picture Company was the first movie company owned and controlled by black filmmakers, Micheaux is regarded as the first major African-American feature filmmaker, a prominent producer of race film, and has been described as “the most successful African-American filmmaker of the first half of the 20th century”. He produced both silent films and sound films when the industry changed to incorporate speaking actors.

The Gunsaulus Mystery

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar Micheaux was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads GUILTY
 6 hours ago
02.01.19
Adam Levine Expected Criticism Over Maroon 5’s Super…
 10 hours ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett’s Family Issues Statement, Calls Attack “Domestic…
 11 hours ago
02.01.19
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers
Meek Mill Pulled Over By Jamaican Cops Who…
 12 hours ago
02.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close