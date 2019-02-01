CLOSE
Black History Month
This Day In Black History: February 1st- Actress Ruby Dee In Shakespeare Festival

Dee & Davis In The Studio

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

 

1960 – Sit-in Movement in Greensboro, North Carolina
Four students form North Carolina A&T College started Sit-in movement at Greensboro, N.C., five-and-dime store. By February 10 movement had spread to fifteen Southern cities in five states.
1926 – Negro History Week Begins
What is now known as Black History Month, was first celebrated on this date as Negro History Week by Carter G. Woodson. It became a month long celebration in 1976.
