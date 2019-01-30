1 reads Leave a comment
Rapper Future apparently spends an insane amount of money on clothes. Future recently appeared on an episode of “Sneaker Shopping” at Barney’s Shoe Department and he literally went crazy in the store on shoes, claiming that he spends over $300,000 shopping every month! Check Out The Video Below.
In total, Future left the store with a bill totaling more than $40,000 in shoes and clothes. Among his many purchases were Gucci slippers ($890), Givenchy socks ($160) and Buschemi Sneakers ($550). For Londyn, Future picked up Chanel Rope Sandals($1,110), Balenciaga Knit Sneakers ($770) and Prada Ankle Boots ($990). Clearly, being the only girl among five siblings pays off.
FUTURE SPENDS $300K ON CLOTHING AND SNEAKERS was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours