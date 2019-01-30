FUTURE SPENDS $300K ON CLOTHING AND SNEAKERS

In total, Future left the store with a bill totaling more than $40,000 in shoes and clothes. Among his many purchases were Gucci slippers ($890), Givenchy socks ($160) and Buschemi Sneakers ($550). For Londyn, Future picked up Chanel Rope Sandals($1,110), Balenciaga Knit Sneakers ($770) and Prada Ankle Boots ($990). Clearly, being the only girl among five siblings pays off.