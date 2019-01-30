Diddy Shoots His Shot At J.LO

Back in the late 90s Diddy & Jennifer Lopez were such a power couple! The two dated for about two years but still have remained good friends of one another. They have been seen at numerous events laughing & just having a good time with each other.

Diddy, who recently broke things off with Cassie who have been dating since the start of her music career back in 2007 and lost his former partner Kim Porter, fell for Jennifer’s thirst trap on Instagram and dropped off some heart emojis on her recent post. Jennifer Lopez is now with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. The two have been linked together for some time & she seems happy than ever when asked about her boo. “To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened … It was just too much craziness. I wasn’t mature enough. You know, boys, we got to get our dumbness out of the way,” Lopez says.

I’m sure Diddy is just admiring his past.