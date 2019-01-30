CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Joining Forces?

Nicki & Cardi On The Same Stage!?

BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

We all know this past fall the two female emcees came head to head during fashion week which from the looks of it, it may have gotten physical.

Later on this year the rappers will cross paths to perform at this years BET’s Experience concerts. With that being said we just might get the first ever “Motorsport” performance live from the  with Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & the Migos. Ok, this might be a stretch but I mean they did of agree to keep it moving so we might witness something soon. The events will take place in LA just a few days before the 2019 BET Awards in June. Other acts taking the BET Experience stage are Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Baby, Tory Lanez & more.

Back in October the rappers collided at fashion week party that causes social media to go in frenzy. Both artists would then take shots at each in a set of intense online rants from Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio to Cardi B’s infamous Instagram videos. Now the women have agreed on a truce.

