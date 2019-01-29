Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Brutal Attack By MAGA Supporters

Empire star Jussie Smollett was the victim of a vicious racist, homophobic attack by MAGA supporters earlier this morning (January 29) in Chicago. It was about 2AM as Jussie walked out of a Subway restaurant when two white MAGA supporters wearing ski masks yelled out “aren’t you that f—– Empire n—-?”

Both men brutally attacked Jussie, fracturing a rib. They then proceeded to put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him and as they left, they yelled “This is MAGA Country.”

Jussie was taken to Northwestern Memorial where he was discharged earlier this morning. Jussie also received hate mail about 8 days ago that read “you will die, black f–.” Just a horrific incident that unfortunately shows the end product of hateful rhetoric.

SOURCES: TMZ & ThatGrapeJuice

