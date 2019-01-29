Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Still Going Strong

Continue reading 10 Times Tessa Thompson Totally Turned Us Out

10 Times Tessa Thompson Totally Turned Us Out

It's totally Tessa Thompson's time. The actress has starred in some of the highest grossing and popular films of the year, and she's not showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. On Thursday, the first trailer for Men In Black International was released, and while people were exciting to see Chris Hemsworth, no one could stop talking about the dopeness that is Tessa Thompson. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvXzEhXujxA The Black Pantsuit and badass attitude is all we needed to see to know that TT is definitely the special ingredient that'll make MIB International a hit. One fan tweeted, "Just watched the new Men in Black trailer and I can't tell if I want to be Tessa Thompson or kiss Tessa Thompson." We couldn't agree more. There's something about Tessa that makes even the straightest girls think twice. Her poise, her grace, her flexibility is not only admirable, but it's also goals that everyone wants in a partner. Too bad she's taken by another badass beauty that we admire. But don't ask Tessa about her alleged relationship with Janelle Monaé; she likes to keep it as low-key as possible. She once told The Cut, "The truth is Janelle and I are both in a space where we're trying to push boundaries in terms of the idea of what space a woman of color can occupy," she said. "[Me and Janellle are people who] believe fiercely that people should be free to love who they love." Not sure if it's the confidence she exudes when she speaks or that her overall persona is just the ish — We. Love. Tessa. Thompson. We made a list of all the times the stunning star totally made us stop, stare, or just contemplate life on a different wavelength. You're welcome.