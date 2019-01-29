Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Still Going Strong

2 reads Leave a comment
Seems like Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti are still going strong while still keeping things lowkey. The two rappers have been together for a good lil minute now but it seems like we rarely ever see them out together.
This past weekend Playboi Carti was a headlining performer at Rolling Out in Australia and of course Azalea accompanied him to the set for support, cheering him on backstage. But this is also her home country so maybe he’s met the fam too? Now we have the couple headed back to LA to maybe get back to normal routine, they were seen at Sydney’s airport earlier today.
Are they hottest hip hop couple? Would you wanna hear a collab from the two soon?
10 Times Tessa Thompson Totally Turned Us Out
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Tessa Thompson Totally Turned Us Out
1. Damn, sis.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Young Tess doesn't give AF about your fashion standardsSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. GoddessSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Smokin' Hot.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Queenin'Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Theater GirlSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Young TessSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. For de CultureSource:Splash News 8 of 10
9. YOLOSource:Splash News 9 of 10
10. Just Like YouSource:WENN 10 of 10
comments – add yours