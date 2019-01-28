DREAM DOLL PAYS HOMAGE TO LIL KIM FOR ‘FUNERAL’ PHOTOSHOOT

If you need any more proof that Lil Kim is a living icon, Love and Hip Hop: New York star, Dream Doll, paid homage to the Hip Hop legend.

Dream recreated a handful of Kim’s in honor of their forthcoming collaboration, “Funeral.”

Celebrity stylist, Looks by Lunden, teamed up with the “Talk To Me Nice” rapper to recreate Kim’s electric blue “Crush On You” look, the How Many Licks album cover, and the iconic 1999 Interview Magazine shoot, just to name a few.

TMZ reports that production for the photoshoot and music video, which is still underway, cost Dream Doll’s team at least $10,000 and took 12 hours to complete.

Check out the looks below and let us know your thoughts:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtKBV-pnZM5/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12&wp=608&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fthesource.com&rp=%2F2019%2F01%2F28%2Fdream-doll-lil-kim%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A755%7Dhttps://www.instagram.com/p/BtKCm6-HJJ9/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12&wp=608&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fthesource.com&rp=%2F2019%2F01%2F28%2Fdream-doll-lil-kim%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A1%2C%22os%22%3A757%7Dhttps://www.instagram.com/p/BtKDg2onNQI/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12&wp=608&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fthesource.com&rp=%2F2019%2F01%2F28%2Fdream-doll-lil-kim%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A2%2C%22os%22%3A759%7Dhttps://www.instagram.com/p/BtKESNKH6aD/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12&wp=608&rd=http%3A%2F%2Fthesource.com&rp=%2F2019%2F01%2F28%2Fdream-doll-lil-kim%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A3%2C%22os%22%3A956.0000000000001%7D