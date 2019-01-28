Fetty Wap & Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Prayers up for Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy‘s daughter Alaiya as she underwent emergency brain surgery over the weekend, TMZ reports. Alaiya suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain, and needed the procedure to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids. Alaiya was born 3 months premature and weighed only one pound when she was born. Surgery went well according to Alexis Skyy’s IG and the parents remain by young Alaiya’s side.

