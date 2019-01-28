CLOSE
Fetty Wap & Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Fetty Wap Performs At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

 

Prayers up for Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy‘s daughter Alaiya as she underwent emergency brain surgery over the weekend, TMZ reports. Alaiya suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain, and needed the procedure to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids. Alaiya was born 3 months premature and weighed only one pound when she was born. Surgery went well according to Alexis Skyy’s IG and the parents remain by young Alaiya’s side.

