RAY J SIGNS A 7 FIGURE DEAL FOR HIS SCOOT E-BIKE COMPANY

RAY J HAS SECURED THE BAG!!!

Ray J has his eyes on conquering ride-share giants like Bird Scooters … and he’s off to a massive start with a 7-figure deal to start his empire.

Ray just sold off his Scoot-E-Bike biz to Canadian company LOOPShare for an amount in the high 7-figures. Ray will still play a big role in the venture, with a goal to provide users with scooters to get around town with ease.

The plan will include 3 types of scooters for users to pick from … a traditional sit-down model, a vespa style unit and stand alone scooter. We’re told the scooters will begin to pop up in cities across the United States and Canada … with plans to go global.

Not only will Ray play a pivotal role in the company’s strategy moving forward … he’ll also be in control of close to 19 million shares. Congrats!!!