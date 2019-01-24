Hip-Hop Spot: Cardi B Is Allegedly Headed To Vegas, J. Cole Might Be Taking Shots At Kanye West In His New Single & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Cardi B wasn’t playing when she said, “I don’t dance now, I make money moves.” The rapper is allegedly about to sign a contract with the Palms Casino in Las Vegas to possibly have a residency there.
It will be dope for fans to not only travel to Vegas, but to see her perform. Congratulations to Cardi B!
In other hip-hop news, J. Cole just released his new single “Middle Child,” and fans are loving it. Headkrack played a piece of the song and some believe he’s taking shots at Kanye West.
Lastly, Chris Brown was arrested in Paris for allegedly raping a women, but was released after witnesses mentioned he was around them when it allegedly happened. Now it’s being reported that Chris is suing the young lady.
