Gary’s Tea: Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Home Burglarized, Wiz Khalifa Buys New Mansion & More

Just the other day Chris Brown was being arrested for an alleged rape, but now he might be suing the woman that claimed he did it. During this time his baby mother, Nia Guzman’s home was burglarized.

Reports state that the robbers came into her home and stole her designer handbags as well as Brown’s daughter, Royalty’s bags. The team mentioned that with all these break-ins celebrities need to get better security.

Lastly, Wiz Khalifa just bought a $3.4 million mansion in LA. Some are calling it very swanky and hip.

