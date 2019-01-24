CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Wayne ft. XXXTentacion “Don’t Cry,” T-Pain ft. Tory Lanez “Getcha Roll On” & More | Daily Visuals 1.23.19

Lil Wayne lives it up in no mans land and T-Pain links up with Tory Lanez to set the streets a blaze. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Even in death XXXTentacion’s presence continues to be felt thanks to his music and hardcore fan base and now Lil Wayne is helping the legacy of the Florida rapper live on.

For his visual to the XXXTentacion assisted “Don’t Cry,” Weezy F. Baby finds himself living the life of a sultan in the middle of a desert accompanied by only two women and a camel. Knowing Wayne it was a luxury camel with 24-inch humps or something.

Back in the states T-Pain links up with Tory Lanez and show off some fast and furious automobiles that would impress Dom Toretto in the clip to “Getcha Roll On.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from K$upreme featuring Soulja Boy, Kirk Knight, and more.

LIL WAYNE FT. XXXTENTACION – “DON’T CRY”

T-PAIN FT. TORY LANEZ – “GETCHA ROLL ON”

K$UPREME FT. SOULJA BOY – “16”

KIRK KNIGHT – “DOWNTIME”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “BOUT IT BOUT IT”

NBA BIG B & NBA OG 3THREE – “ROLL WIT ME”

KOODA B – “WOP WOP”

SAUCE WALKA – “DEDICATED”

Lil Wayne ft. XXXTentacion “Don’t Cry,” T-Pain ft. Tory Lanez “Getcha Roll On” & More | Daily Visuals 1.23.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne ft. XXXTentacion “Don’t Cry,” T-Pain ft.…
 14 hours ago
01.24.19
NEW MUSIC: J.COLE “MIDDLE CHILD”
 17 hours ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway…
 21 hours ago
01.23.19
OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2019
 24 hours ago
01.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close