Nas Opens Up His Restaurants & Offers Free Chicken & Waffles To Federal Workers

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Nas has invited U.S. federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown to eat for free at any of his restaurant locations.

Nas co-owns the Sweet Chick fried chicken eatery, which has four locations in his native New York City and one in Los Angeles.

Nas revealed he and his business partners would happily provide hot meals to government workers who have been forced to go without pay during the shutdown.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’,” the hip-hop star began, quoting late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

“today at all @sweetchicklife locations we honor the words of Dr King and in support of our Government Employees we are offering FREE Chicken & Waffles Mon-Friday 11am-4pm to all Federal Employees impacted by the shutdown…please have Federal ID and we hope to serve you as you have served us . LOVE #SweetChickLife.”

