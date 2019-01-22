Da Brat Clears Up Red Carpet Statement About R. Kelly [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This week while on the red carpet, Da Brat was asked about R. Kelly and the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries. She mentioned that in some way the parents have to take accountability and that she wasn’t going to stop listening to his music.
Just days after on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Da Brat used this platform to make a statement about what she said. She wants to make herself clear and let everyone know she watched the documentary again.
Da Brat took her relationship with R. Kelly out of her head and watched the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries again.
She said, “You think you know someone and you don’t.”
In no way shape or form does she condone sexual violence. Da Brat apologized to the parents for what she said and also feels very bad for what the victims had to go through.
She mentioned that it hurts to watch it and doesn’t want anyone to think she supports him and the actions.
