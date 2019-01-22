Black Panther Picks Up 7 Oscar Nominations

When released last year, Marvel’s Black Panther had the feel of a history-making flick, proving to be true as it broke box-office records. Now, it has become the first Marvel film to be nominated for Best Picture, a defining achievement for director Ryan Coogler and the entire cast and crew. Black Panther was also nominated for six other Academy Awards, such as Best Original Score, Best Original Song (Kendrick & SZA “All The Stars”), Best Sound Editing among others.

SOURCE: CNET

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: