Rihanna Suing Her Dad, Kanye’s Cousin Stealing His Laptop, & More Celebs Who’ve Been Through Some Ugly Family Feuds

Rihanna has never had the closest relationship with her father, and it looks like things are just heading more downhill for the Fenty family. News broke today that the makeup and music mogul is suing her dad, Ronald Fenty, along with his company called Fenty Entertainment, for exploiting her name for his own gains.

According to court docs, Rih claims that her father created the entertainment company and has been soliciting business acting as agents of the singer. Rihanna claims that her father booked a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at the Staples Center in LA and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000, for which she says she has no involvement in.

Rihanna, who has multiple business endeavors under the Fenty name including Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty PUMA, says she sent several cease and desist letters to her father and his partner, but is now suing him as a last resort.

Even though suing your father seems harsh, Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity that’s had to handle some tough situations against family members. Here’s a list of some more celebrities that got an unfortunately close look at how money–and a lot of other things–can make family turn into foes.

1. Kanye West VS. His Cousin

Kanye West hasn’t been quiet about having to pay his cousin $250,000 for a laptop–in songs alone, he mentions the situation more than once. He first addresses the scenario in “Real Friends,” basically admitting that his cousin extorted him with some adult videos on his laptop.

“I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f***in’ bi***es on

Paid that n***a 250 thousand just to get it from him”

On the same album, on “No More Parties In LA,” West makes it known that he has no hard feelings toward his cousin even after having to give him a quarter million.

“And as far as real friends, tell all my cousins I love ’em

Even the one that stole the laptop, you dirty motherf***er”

Well, not exactly no hard feelings. But the love is still there, because they’re family.

2. Jay-Z VS. Solange

Not exactly a fight over money, but like Beyonce says, “of course sometimes s**t go down. When it’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

Legend says that Solange was being protective of her sister and came at Jay-Z after his cheating allegations came to light–but of course, that information isn’t going to make it out of the Knowles-Carter household. One thing’s for sure: Bey wasn’t doing anything to stop her sister from throwing some punches, so it’s a pretty good assumption that Solange was stepping up on her sister’s behalf.

Hov actually spoke on the infamous elevator fight on the Rap Radar podcast back in 2017, but he didn’t elaborate on the cause. He explained: “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”

Nobody wins when the family feuds.

3. Kobe Bryant VS. His Parents

It’s not surprising that multiple celebs have had to deal with family members trying to capitalize off their success–and Kobe Bryant knows exactly what that is like.

The former Lakers star had such a big problem with his parents auctioning off valuable memorabilia they kept at his house that he decided to take them to court. They finally reached a settlement which allowed his parents to auction only six of the items, which was 10% of the original listing–which would still sell for more than $500,000.

The items included items such as Kobe’s old school uniforms and replicas of NBA championship rings he had made for his parents as gifts. They were given $450,000 up front for the sale lot from Goldin Auctions, which they then used to buy a house in Las Vegas.

After the settlement, both his parents made a public statement as an apology to fans and their son.

4. Frank Ocean VS. His Dad

Frank Ocean’s situation with family lawsuits is a little bit different than the rest on the list–because the star is actually the one being sued.

The singer’s father, Calvin Cooksey, sued Ocean for libel and is currently seeking $14 million. The whole thing started when the singer told a not-so-flattering story about his father in a Tumblr post.

“I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Frank’s father denies that this exchange ever happened. “I have never discriminated against anyone transgender or heterosexual or homosexual,” he wrote to Rolling Stone. “The events that defendant describes on June 21st 2016, that I called a transgender waitress F****T NEVER HAPPENED … The defendant is a scam artist, a fraud and a hypocrite who deceive[d] the LGBT community.” This lawsuit between Frank and his dad is still ongoing. 5. The Kardashians VS. Their Stepmom Even though family feuds are pretty tough to imagine, it’s a lot easier to see how a family would have a poor relationship with one of their step-parents. Ellen Kardashian was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. before his untimely death, so she had personal items belonging to the Kardashian children–which included their personal journals and private photos. The family ended up later suing her for copyright over these items and wanted $500,000 in damages because they claimed she hid them. The family ended up settling in 2014 while the diaries and photos were returned to the Kardashians.

