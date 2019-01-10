CLOSE
FLOYD MAYWEATHER FLEXES ON HIS HATERS, SHOWS OFF WATCH COLLECTION AND $50K CASH

MONEY MAYWEATHER IS BACK AT IT AGAIN!

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is known to thumb his nose at haters through his sometimes over-the-top exhibition of wealth. In a recent video shared on his Twitter page, Floyd decided to offer a message for his haters worried about his moves. The boxing legend showcased his watch collection worth millions of dollars and flashed $50,000 in cash just to piss his haters off more.

