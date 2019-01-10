TEKASHI 69 BANNED FROM JAIL VISITS

As always, social media got the rapper in some more trouble

If it isn’t one thing its another with Tekashi. He is currently in jail for multiple charges such as racketeering, armed robbery, and several other serious charges. The rapper has been in jail since November and hasn’t been able to have visitors since he’s been locked up.

Being in jail hasn’t stopped the rapper for making headlines though. After Christmas, his baby’s mother alleges that he didn’t get his baby girl anything for Christmas ( which makes sense considering his situation ) BUT then his girlfriend posted that he bought her a brand new G Wagon for Christmas. Whaaaaaaat? You heard right.

His girlfriend Jade (the G wagon girl) posted a picture of them online during their visit and Tekashi had two handfuls of her booty. Because of the Social media flexing, he’s no longer allowed conjugal visits.