Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wendy Williams was supposed to return to her show on January 7th, but made an announcement that she wasn’t 100% to do the show. Before the break she got a hairline fracture on her shoulder and she’s letting that and other things recover.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gary is reporting that the fracture isn’t just keeping her away from the show, but the alleged cheating rumors about her husband. Her husband, Kevin allegedly had a meeting with the staff and spoke about leaks coming out from the show. Wendy will allegedly return on January 21st.

SEE ALSO: Report Claims Wendy Williams’ Husband May Be Expecting Child With Another Woman

In other news, T.I. is working on a project in Vegas for a little while and Tiny will be rolling with him. If you can remember, T.I. has been accused of cheating in the past and that might be the reason she wants to go with him.

Check out some photos of Wendy Williams below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Delays Return To Talk Show Again, Tiny Going To T.I. While He Works In Vegas & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com