R. Kelly’s Daughter Joann Say’s He’s A Monster

2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour

Source: Arena Theatre Houston / client provided

R Kelly has said in his song ‘I Wish’, Honey Love goes platinum and y’all ass come around, But y’all don’t wanna raise the roof, Until my s$@t is going down.  And since ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ it seems like down is exactly what his s$@t  has been doing.  Now it’s being reported that Kelly’s own daughter is speaking her truth about her father.

It’s being reported by TMZ

R. Kelly’s estranged daughter has broken her silence with a powerful statement condemning the singer … and strongly implies she and her family have also been abused by him.

Joann Lee Kelly — aka Buku Abi — shared a long, thoughtful message on Instagram Thursday, apologizing for taking so long to say something, explaining she’s been searching for the right words for days.

Check out the video below for Joanns full story post.

