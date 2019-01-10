Wendy Williams Postpones Return To Show AGAIN, Amid Health Struggles and Husband’s Cheating Scandal

Is Wendy trying to avoid something??

via: LBS

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was initially supposed to return from hiatus on January 7th, but after announcing the start date Wendy’s team canceled it and said she’d return to work on January 14th.

Now, just days before the show was rescheduled to start, Wendy Show producers confirm that she won’t be returning on the 14th and will instead return one week later — on January 21st.

Until then, they will bring on a panel of “Hot Talkers” to replace Wendy until she comes back.

“As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said. “Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”

Producers cite her recent shoulder injury as reason for her delay, but as we’ve said Wendy’s friends are said to be concerned for her wellbeing and believe she might be self-medicating.

